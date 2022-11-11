Astral consolidated net profit declines 50.14% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 2.36% to Rs 1171.60 croreNet profit of Astral declined 50.14% to Rs 70.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 141.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 2.36% to Rs 1171.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1199.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1171.601199.90 -2 OPM %12.2917.63 -PBDT143.50218.40 -34 PBT98.70187.00 -47 NP70.40141.20 -50
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU