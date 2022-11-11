Astral consolidated net profit declines 50.14% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 2.36% to Rs 1171.60 crore

Net profit of Astral declined 50.14% to Rs 70.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 141.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 2.36% to Rs 1171.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1199.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

