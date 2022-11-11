India Power Corporation consolidated net profit rises 120.50% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 16.79% to Rs 165.55 croreNet profit of India Power Corporation rose 120.50% to Rs 3.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 16.79% to Rs 165.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 141.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales165.55141.75 17 OPM %-1.299.69 -PBDT12.099.41 28 PBT4.852.21 119 NP3.551.61 120
