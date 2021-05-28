TCS ranks among Top 25 Best Big Companies to work for in the UK

Tata Consultancy Services has been listed among the top 25 Best Big Companies to work for in the UK and among the Best Companies in the Consultancy sector by the Best Companies organisation.

The Best Big Companies list honours 25 organisations with at least 2,000 employees, based on an anonymous survey that assesses employee experience across engagement, culture, work environment, leadership, wellbeing, diversity and giving back to the community.

TCS was recognized for prioritizing the health and wellness of its employees, with initiatives such as virtual access to a GP, HR outreach sessions and mental health awareness programmes, and commitment to reskill employees while on remote work.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)