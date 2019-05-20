Astron Paper & Board Mill consolidated net profit rises 27.41% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 20.62% to Rs 92.84 crore

Net profit of Astron rose 27.41% to Rs 6.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 20.62% to Rs 92.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 76.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 36.39% to Rs 28.41 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 20.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 47.86% to Rs 373.98 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 252.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

