Astron Paper & Board Mill consolidated net profit rises 27.41% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 20.62% to Rs 92.84 crore

Net profit of Astron Paper & Board Mill rose 27.41% to Rs 6.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 20.62% to Rs 92.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 76.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 36.39% to Rs 28.41 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 20.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 47.86% to Rs 373.98 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 252.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales92.8476.97 21 373.98252.93 48 OPM %13.9312.32 -14.3512.47 - PBDT11.058.04 37 44.2422.43 97 PBT9.137.08 29 38.8018.91 105 NP6.605.18 27 28.4120.83 36

First Published: Mon, May 20 2019. 16:03 IST

