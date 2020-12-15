ata Elxsi expands its portfolio with launch of RDK Video Accelerator STBs

Tata Elxsi has expanded its portfolio of RDK offerings by developing an end-to-end, full-stack, intuitive UI/UX solution or reference application framework for RDK Video Accelerator set-top boxes (STBs).

The RDK Video Accelerator program provides development and deployment-ready STBs from leading OEMs and chipset suppliers. Tata Elxsi's application framework/UI/UX solution offers faster application development cycles.

It comes with pre-integrated UI templates and is built using Lightning App language, optimized for the new RDK4 set-top boxes. Operators will now be able to customize, integrate, enhance, and deploy their application on any RDK Video Accelerator STB or Lightning-based device platform, ensuring faster time-to-market with operational cost optimization.

Tata Elxsi, with its unique combination of in-house design and engineering expertise, developed the intuitive UI solution showcasing the capability to display signature screens for a delightful visual experience. The solution integrates key features such as Home Screen, Video-on-Demand, App Store, and Native Apps, providing a seamless end-customer experience for RDK Video Accelerator devices.

