Asahi Tennants Color commences commercial operations at its Dahej plant

Asahi Songwon Colors announced that Asahi Tennants Color, its JV with Tennants Textile Colours (TTC) of UK has commenced commercial operations at its Dahej Plant, Bharuch, Gujarat.

The state-of-the-art Dahej plant will make Red & Yellow pigments.

The installed capacity of the AZO pigment plant is 2400 metric tonnes per annum. The plant has been set up at a cost of Rs. 82 crore.

The JV, in which Asahi holds 51% stake and TTC 49%, was announced on 22 October 2019, and ground breaking ceremony of the plant was performed on 12 December 2019, with an expected date of commissioning in March 2021.

