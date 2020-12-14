Asahi Tennants Color commences commercial operations at its Dahej plant

-
-
Asahi Songwon Colors announced that Asahi Tennants Color, its JV with Tennants Textile Colours (TTC) of UK has commenced commercial operations at its Dahej Plant, Bharuch, Gujarat.
The state-of-the-art Dahej plant will make Red & Yellow pigments.
The installed capacity of the AZO pigment plant is 2400 metric tonnes per annum. The plant has been set up at a cost of Rs. 82 crore.
The JV, in which Asahi holds 51% stake and TTC 49%, was announced on 22 October 2019, and ground breaking ceremony of the plant was performed on 12 December 2019, with an expected date of commissioning in March 2021.
