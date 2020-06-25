JUST IN
Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation consolidated net profit declines 84.42% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 0.13% to Rs 2870.84 crore

Net profit of Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation declined 84.42% to Rs 90.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 581.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.13% to Rs 2870.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2867.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 3.65% to Rs 598.27 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 620.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.45% to Rs 11729.02 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 11337.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales2870.842867.19 0 11729.0211337.98 3 OPM %14.1514.58 -14.9414.84 - PBDT456.76933.30 -51 2084.582013.63 4 PBT402.90882.82 -54 1884.601841.13 2 NP90.57581.33 -84 598.27620.94 -4

First Published: Thu, June 25 2020. 08:08 IST

