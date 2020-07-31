JUST IN
UCO Bank reports standalone net profit of Rs 21.46 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Total Operating Income decline 4.03% to Rs 3662.64 crore

Net profit of UCO Bank reported to Rs 21.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 601.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Total Operating Income declined 4.03% to Rs 3662.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3816.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Total Operating Income3662.643816.53 -4 OPM %45.4632.75 -PBDT43.00-601.45 LP PBT43.00-601.45 LP NP21.46-601.45 LP

First Published: Fri, July 31 2020. 13:16 IST

