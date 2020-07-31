UCO Bank reports standalone net profit of Rs 21.46 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
UCO Bank reports standalone net profit of Rs 16.78 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Allahabad Bank Q3 net loss widens to Rs 1,987cr
Bank of India tumbles after dismal Q4 outcome
Ion Exchange (India) consolidated net profit declines 21.13% in the March 2020 quarter
IDBI Bank reports consolidated net profit of Rs 159.14 crore in the June 2020 quarter
-
Total Operating Income decline 4.03% to Rs 3662.64 croreNet profit of UCO Bank reported to Rs 21.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 601.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Total Operating Income declined 4.03% to Rs 3662.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3816.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Total Operating Income3662.643816.53 -4 OPM %45.4632.75 -PBDT43.00-601.45 LP PBT43.00-601.45 LP NP21.46-601.45 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU