JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Lupin Ltd gains for third straight session
Business Standard

Saregama India standalone net profit rises 3418.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 38.43% to Rs 74.39 crore

Net profit of Saregama India rose 3418.00% to Rs 17.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 38.43% to Rs 74.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 120.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales74.39120.83 -38 OPM %27.711.50 -PBDT25.073.09 711 PBT23.831.96 1116 NP17.590.50 3418

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, July 31 2020. 13:08 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU