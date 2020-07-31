Saregama India standalone net profit rises 3418.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 38.43% to Rs 74.39 croreNet profit of Saregama India rose 3418.00% to Rs 17.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 38.43% to Rs 74.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 120.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales74.39120.83 -38 OPM %27.711.50 -PBDT25.073.09 711 PBT23.831.96 1116 NP17.590.50 3418
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU