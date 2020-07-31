Saregama India standalone net profit rises 3418.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 38.43% to Rs 74.39 crore

Net profit of Saregama India rose 3418.00% to Rs 17.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 38.43% to Rs 74.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 120.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.74.39120.8327.711.5025.073.0923.831.9617.590.50

