Indo Asia Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.28 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.01 crore

Net Loss of Indo Asia Finance reported to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.89 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 66.67% to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.010.01 0 0.030.09 -67 OPM %-2200.00-8100.00 --2133.33-2022.22 - PBDT-0.27-0.81 67 -0.83-1.67 50 PBT-0.28-0.81 65 -0.89-1.74 49 NP-0.28-0.81 65 -0.89-1.74 49

First Published: Fri, July 31 2020. 12:57 IST

