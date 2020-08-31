Atlas Jewellery India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.09 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Atlas Jewellery India reports standalone net profit of Rs 7.19 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Thangamayil Jewellery standalone net profit rises 19.80% in the March 2020 quarter
Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery standalone net profit declines 21.57% in the March 2020 quarter
Narbada Gems & Jewellery standalone net profit rises 8.33% in the March 2020 quarter
Lypsa Gems & Jewellery reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 66.20% to Rs 0.24 croreNet profit of Atlas Jewellery India reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 66.20% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.240.71 -66 OPM %79.17-161.97 -PBDT0.20-1.15 LP PBT0.13-1.27 LP NP0.09-1.21 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU