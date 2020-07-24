GHCL standalone net profit declines 83.61% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 50.22% to Rs 436.05 crore

Net profit of GHCL declined 83.61% to Rs 16.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 103.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 50.22% to Rs 436.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 875.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.436.05875.8718.3724.9455.96192.0423.07160.6816.96103.45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)