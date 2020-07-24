GHCL standalone net profit declines 83.61% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 50.22% to Rs 436.05 crore

Net profit of GHCL declined 83.61% to Rs 16.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 103.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 50.22% to Rs 436.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 875.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales436.05875.87 -50 OPM %18.3724.94 -PBDT55.96192.04 -71 PBT23.07160.68 -86 NP16.96103.45 -84

First Published: Fri, July 24 2020. 13:55 IST

