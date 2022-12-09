Rajdarshan Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Cubex Tubings Ltd, Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd, TruCap Finance Ltd and Incredible Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 December 2022.

Cubex Tubings Ltd, Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd, TruCap Finance Ltd and Incredible Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 December 2022.

Rajdarshan Industries Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 40.5 at 11:59 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 2082 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 442 shares in the past one month.

Cubex Tubings Ltd spiked 14.03% to Rs 48.35. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 37214 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20301 shares in the past one month.

Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd soared 12.65% to Rs 28.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.71 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26069 shares in the past one month.

TruCap Finance Ltd exploded 12.58% to Rs 76.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26819 shares in the past one month.

Incredible Industries Ltd added 12.22% to Rs 25.25. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 17038 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1852 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)