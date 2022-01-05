AU Small Finance Bank Ltd spurts 7.4%

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1176.95, up 7.4% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 32.31% in last one year as compared to a 26.61% gain in NIFTY and a 18.51% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1176.95, up 7.4% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.59% on the day, quoting at 17910.9. The Sensex is at 60216.57, up 0.6%. AU Small Finance Bank Ltd has added around 5.1% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is a constituent, has added around 5.45% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36840.15, up 2.29% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 78.12 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.27 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1184.65, up 7.85% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 30.41 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

