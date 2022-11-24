Fino Payments Bank Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Nagreeka Exports Ltd, Rossell India Ltd, Bikaji Foods International Ltd and Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 November 2022.

Fino Payments Bank Ltd surged 13.68% to Rs 262.25 at 24-Nov-2022 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45980 shares in the past one month.

Nagreeka Exports Ltd spiked 13.27% to Rs 38.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2084 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3125 shares in the past one month.

Rossell India Ltd soared 11.49% to Rs 357.55. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.68 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22750 shares in the past one month.

Bikaji Foods International Ltd advanced 10.00% to Rs 379.55. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 14.85 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.04 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd spurt 9.91% to Rs 325. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 23467 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11873 shares in the past one month.

