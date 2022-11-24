Sonata Software gains on bagging multi-year deal deal

Sonata Software rose 1.48% to Rs 533.15 after the company announced that it bagged a multi-million multi-year deal from Bermuda headquartered Global Cloud Xchange (GCX).

Sonata Software announced that it has signed an agreement with GCX, a leading network service provider powering global connectivity for new media providers, telecom carriers and enterprises.

Sonata Software, chosen by GCX as its technology and business transformation partner of choice, shall support and maintain the end-to-end application landscape and help GCX migrate from legacy technology and platforms to enable strategic business transformation in this multi-year agreement.

GCX provides high-bandwidth connectivity and global managed network services including managed ICT, cyber security, and UCaaS solutions, to a range of blue-chip customers inclusive of hyperscalers, telecommunications operators, new media providers and enterprises throughout the world. Its 66,000km of cables span 46 countries from North America to Asia, with a particularly strong position on the Europe-Asia and Intra-Asia routes.

Sonata Software is a Company primarily engaged in the business of providing Information Technology Services and Solutions to its customers in the United States of America, Europe, Middle East, Australia and India.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 23.6% to Rs 112.71 crore on 55.3% jump in net sales to Rs 1,495.98 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

