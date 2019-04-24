AU Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 42.39% in the March 2019 quarter

rise 64.91% to Rs 876.85 crore

Net profit of rose 42.39% to Rs 118.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 83.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. rose 64.91% to Rs 876.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 531.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 30.74% to Rs 381.81 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 292.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. rose 66.87% to Rs 2948.84 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1767.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

876.85531.722948.841767.1961.1144.2558.4849.91176.45124.90580.13443.35176.45124.90580.13443.35118.2483.04381.81292.04

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)