AU Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 42.39% in the March 2019 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 64.91% to Rs 876.85 croreNet profit of AU Small Finance Bank rose 42.39% to Rs 118.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 83.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Total Operating Income rose 64.91% to Rs 876.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 531.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 30.74% to Rs 381.81 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 292.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Total Operating Income rose 66.87% to Rs 2948.84 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1767.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Total Operating Income876.85531.72 65 2948.841767.19 67 OPM %61.1144.25 -58.4849.91 - PBDT176.45124.90 41 580.13443.35 31 PBT176.45124.90 41 580.13443.35 31 NP118.2483.04 42 381.81292.04 31
