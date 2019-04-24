Lux Industries standalone net profit rises 23.74% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 15.88% to Rs 383.05 croreNet profit of Lux Industries rose 23.74% to Rs 37.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 30.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.88% to Rs 383.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 330.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 30.08% to Rs 101.31 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 77.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 12.24% to Rs 1197.94 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1067.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales383.05330.55 16 1197.941067.32 12 OPM %14.7417.51 -15.0514.45 - PBDT60.2950.69 19 165.88130.65 27 PBT57.4348.14 19 154.64121.02 28 NP37.6330.41 24 101.3177.88 30
