Lux Industries standalone net profit rises 23.74% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 15.88% to Rs 383.05 crore

Net profit of rose 23.74% to Rs 37.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 30.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.88% to Rs 383.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 330.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 30.08% to Rs 101.31 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 77.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 12.24% to Rs 1197.94 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1067.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

383.05330.551197.941067.3214.7417.5115.0514.4560.2950.69165.88130.6557.4348.14154.64121.0237.6330.41101.3177.88

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)