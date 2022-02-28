Aurionpro Solutions subsidiary bags order in Costa Rica

Singapore-based SC Soft, an Aurionpro subsidiary, announced an order win to design, develop & supply on-board validators supporting the upgradation to EMV open loop ticketing for the 200 pilot buses in Costa Rica.

The scope of the project includes delivery of SC SOFT's SCV 500 touch screen EMV validators, supporting validation of QR ticket.

The order is valued at $225,000 which covers the supply of equipment and implementation by the end of Q2-2022, followed by the maintenance & support post warranty.

Sanjay Bali, CEO - SC Soft, while announcing this pilot order said that "this win is significant as it emphasizes our growing presence in this market and also marks our business efforts and partnerships in LATAM market which are bearing fruits. We are delighted at this win and we expect to further cement our presence in global markets going forward."

Aurionpro Solutions is a global technology solutions leader that helps enterprises accelerate their digital innovation, securely and efficiently. It combines core domain expertise, thought leadership in innovation, security and leverages industry leading IP to deliver tangible business results for global corporations.

Shares of Aurionpro Solutions hit a lower circuit limit of 5% at Rs 275.70 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)