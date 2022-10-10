JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

IDBI Bank vaults as Govt invite bids for privatisation
Business Standard

JSW Ispat Special Products update on Q2 crude steel production

Capital Market 

Production jumps 77% YoY

JSW Ispat Special Products recorded crude steel production of 0.03 million tonnes in Q2 FY23 compared to 0.13 million tonnes in Q2 FY22 and 0.11 million tonnes in Q1 FY23, recording a YoY growth of 77% and a QoQ decline of 73%. For H1 FY23, the crude steel production stood at 0.13 million tonnes, lower by 50% over H1 FY22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, October 10 2022. 11:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU