JSW Ispat Special Products update on Q2 crude steel production

Production jumps 77% YoY

JSW Ispat Special Products recorded crude steel production of 0.03 million tonnes in Q2 FY23 compared to 0.13 million tonnes in Q2 FY22 and 0.11 million tonnes in Q1 FY23, recording a YoY growth of 77% and a QoQ decline of 73%. For H1 FY23, the crude steel production stood at 0.13 million tonnes, lower by 50% over H1 FY22.

