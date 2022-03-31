Aurobindo Pharma Ltd down for fifth straight session

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 670.15, down 0.81% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 23.96% in last one year as compared to a 17.63% rally in NIFTY and a 9.88% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 670.15, down 0.81% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 17488.1. The Sensex is at 58687.56, up 0.01%.Aurobindo Pharma Ltd has added around 8.06% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 7.17% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13745.6, down 1.06% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.55 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 27.38 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 672.75, down 0.77% on the day. Aurobindo Pharma Ltd tumbled 23.96% in last one year as compared to a 17.63% rally in NIFTY and a 9.88% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 25.94 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

