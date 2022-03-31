City Union Bank Ltd in demand

City Union Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 130.15, up 2.72% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 19.21% in last one year as compared to a 17.67% spurt in NIFTY and a 1.91% spurt in the Nifty Private Bank index.

City Union Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 130.15, up 2.72% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.02% on the day, quoting at 17494.35. The Sensex is at 58672.2, down 0.02%. City Union Bank Ltd has risen around 8.1% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Private Bank index of which City Union Bank Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.66% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18367.1, up 0.39% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 16.02 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 30.48 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 129.55, up 2.25% on the day. City Union Bank Ltd is down 19.21% in last one year as compared to a 17.67% spurt in NIFTY and a 1.91% spurt in the Nifty Private Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 14.15 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)