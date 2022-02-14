Aurobindo Pharma Ltd soars 1.11%, rises for fifth straight session

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 707.85, up 1.11% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 24.07% in last one year as compared to a 10.86% spurt in NIFTY and a 5.12% spurt in the Nifty Pharma.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 707.85, up 1.11% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 2.29% on the day, quoting at 16977.35. The Sensex is at 56862.71, down 2.22%. Aurobindo Pharma Ltd has risen around 3.22% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.35% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13510.3, down 0.83% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 32.28 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 24.78 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 708.1, up 1.32% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 26.9 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

