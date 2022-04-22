Aurobindo Pharma Ltd soars 1.14%, rises for third straight session

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 681.65, up 1.14% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 31.38% in last one year as compared to a 20.57% gain in NIFTY and a 2.74% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 681.65, up 1.14% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.58% on the day, quoting at 17291.65. The Sensex is at 57607.66, down 0.52%. Aurobindo Pharma Ltd has dropped around 1.57% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.85% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13821.3, down 0.99% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.44 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 19.81 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 680, up 0.57% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 25.89 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

