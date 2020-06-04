Aurobindo Pharma Ltd spurts 1.31%

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 760.25, up 1.31% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 21.73% in last one year as compared to a 15.89% drop in NIFTY and a 20.36% drop in the Nifty Pharma index.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 760.25, up 1.31% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.99% on the day, quoting at 9962.05. The Sensex is at 33797.72, down 0.91%. Aurobindo Pharma Ltd has risen around 20.37% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 8.53% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9864.05, up 1.02% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 148.86 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 61.95 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 765.05, up 1.57% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 27.36 based on TTM earnings ending December 19.

