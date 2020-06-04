Balaji Telefilms Ltd spurts 1.17%, rises for fifth straight session

Balaji Telefilms Ltd is quoting at Rs 65, up 1.17% on the day as on 12:52 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 4.27% in last one year as compared to a 15.77% drop in NIFTY and a 40.93% drop in the Nifty Media.

Balaji Telefilms Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 65, up 1.17% on the day as on 12:52 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.85% on the day, quoting at 9975.8. The Sensex is at 33782.89, down 0.96%. Balaji Telefilms Ltd has risen around 19.82% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Balaji Telefilms Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 14.77% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1267.25, down 0.62% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.32 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.07 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 13.1 based on TTM earnings ending December 19.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)