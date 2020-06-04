Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd jumps around 1%

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 394.3, up 1.06% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 26.7% in last one year as compared to a 15.77% fall in NIFTY and a 20.33% fall in the Nifty Pharma.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 394.3, up 1.06% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.85% on the day, quoting at 9975.8. The Sensex is at 33782.89, down 0.96%. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd has added around 21.4% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has added around 8.51% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9864.05, up 1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 33.31 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 46.54 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 393, up 0.41% on the day. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is down 26.7% in last one year as compared to a 15.77% fall in NIFTY and a 20.33% fall in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 8.56 based on TTM earnings ending December 19.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)