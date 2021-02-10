Aurobindo Pharma Ltd up for five straight sessions

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 960.05, up 0.06% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 75.14% in last one year as compared to a 24.64% gain in NIFTY and a 53.7% gain in the Nifty Pharma.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 960.05, up 0.06% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.12% on the day, quoting at 15091.15. The Sensex is at 51220.26, down 0.21%. Aurobindo Pharma Ltd has dropped around 0.53% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 4.6% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12812.8, down 0.14% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 17.89 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 36.3 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 21.13 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

