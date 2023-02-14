Aurobindo Pharma's Telangana facility gets VAI classification from USFDA

The US Food Drug and Administration (USFDA) has concluded that the inspection classification of Aurobindo Pharma's API intermiediate facility of Telangana is Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI).

As per the information available on the United States Food and Drug Administration website, the company's Unit - IX, an API intermediate facility situated at Gundlamachnoor Village, Sangareddy District, Telangana, which was inspected by the United States Food and Drug Administration from November 10 to November 18, 2022, has now been classified as Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI).

In November 2022, USFDA had issued 10 observations after the inspection of the pharma company's Unit-IX. The unit was classified as Official Action Indicated (OAI) on 17 May 2019, and the company had carried out the required corrective actions.

Aurobindo Pharma develops, manufactures and distributes generic pharmaceuticals, branded specialty pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 18.8% to Rs 491.26 crore despite of 6.7% rise in net sales to Rs 6,387.97 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

The scrip was rose 0.35% to Rs 473.85 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)