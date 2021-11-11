Aurum Proptech Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Thermax Ltd, Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd, CRISIL Ltd and Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 November 2021.

Thermax Ltd, Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd, CRISIL Ltd and Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 November 2021.

Aurum Proptech Ltd spiked 19.99% to Rs 114.65 at 11:51 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 9.81 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 43405 shares in the past one month.

Thermax Ltd soared 12.90% to Rs 1515. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 48054 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15117 shares in the past one month.

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd surged 10.81% to Rs 606. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9022 shares in the past one month.

CRISIL Ltd rose 10.69% to Rs 3180.05. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 22667 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2000 shares in the past one month.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd added 7.19% to Rs 271.25. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 89934 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)