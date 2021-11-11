Berger Paints India Q2 FY22 PAT slides 1% to Rs 219 cr

On a consolidated basis, Berger Paints India's net profit slipped 0.8% to Rs 219.21 crore on a 27.7% surge in net sales to Rs 2,225.01 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

PBDIT (profit before depreciation, interest and tax) excluding other income for the quarter ended 30 September stood at Rs 353.99 crore as against Rs 335.21 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, representing an increase of 5.60% Y-o-Y (year-on-year).

Shares of Berger Paints India rose 0.44% to Rs 778.25 on BSE. Berger Paints India is engaged in retail, decorative and industrial painting solutions.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)