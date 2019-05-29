Australia Market falls on negative offshore lead

Headline indices of market closed down on Wednesday, 29 May 2019,as risk off selling triggered on tracking negative lead from Wall Street overnight amid lingering worries about the economic impact of the U. S.- trade war. All ASX sectors declined, exception being telecommunication issue, with shares in industrials, consumer discretionary, staples, energy, materials and financials being notable losers. At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 index dropped 44.83 points, or 0.7%, at 6,440 points, while the broader All Ordinaries fell 43.79 points, or 0.67%, at 6,536.60.

Stalled talks in the U. S.- trade war have soured sentiment for risk assets, with the global economy already showing signs of fragility before the full impact of the most recent tariff hikes kicks in. Investors remained cautious, awaiting new developments between and amid the ongoing trade tensions.

U.

S. said Monday the U. S. was not ready to strike a deal with China, before adding he expected one in the future. He also said tariffs on Chinese imports could go up substantially.

is gearing up to use its dominance of rare earths as a counter in its trade battle with Washington, according to in that included hints from the A report in Chinese that suggested would restrict exports of rare earth, using the minerals as leverage in the trade dispute, also fanned anxiety. Rare earth is a key component in devices ranging from and cameras to televisions and any move to restrict their supply would have a devastating impact on manufacturers, with China producing more than 95% of the commodities.

Shares of materials and resources were lower, with lower by more than 1%, down 1% and down almost 1%.

Shares of banks and financials were lower. The big four banks - ANZ Banking, National Australia Bank, and - were down in a range of 0.4% to 1%.

Among individual stocks, Shares in Oliver's were up 59% to 3.5 cents after it told the market it will return to profit in 2019-20. The company is booking a loss of A$5.3 million for the current financial year.

shares were up 13.8% to A$2.72 after the Company could eventually triple production from its 200 million-year-old rare earths deposit in

CURRENCY NEWS: dollar was down against the U. S. dollar on Wednesday. dollar was quoted at $0.6925, down from $0.6928 on Tuesday.

