Hong Kong Market gains ahead of an increase in MSCI's weighting

Hong Kong share market closed higher on Tuesday, 28 May 2019, as investors risk sentiments boosted by reports of MSCI's increase of Chinese A-shares weighting into its global indexes.

At closing bell, the inclined 0.38%, or 102.72 points, to 27,390.81. The Enterprises Index was up 0.13%, or 13.79 points, to 10,416.55.

Global index provider MSCI's decision on raising the inclusion factor of all large-cap A-shares in the indexes from the current 5 percent to 10 percent has taken effect after market close on Tuesday.

Driven by the index inclusion, northbound trading of the "Stock Connect" programs between the and Hong Kong exchanges and the and Hong Kong exchanges saw net capital inflow totaling 7.49 billion yuan on Tuesday, reversing the outflow trend for several days.

The index provider said in March that it would further increase the inclusion factor of A-shares to 20 percent in August and November, each time upping the representation of Chinese large-cap stocks by 5 percentage points.

Automakers shares soared after the province announced measures to boost the auto industry. (00175) surged 5% to HK$13.06. (02238) soared 6.4% to HK$7.63. Automotive (01114) advanced 4.7% to HK$7.43. (01211) jumped 4.5% to HK$47.35. (01958) gained 4.9% to HK$4.71. (02333) elevated 4.1% to HK$5.62. (00489) rose 1.6% to HK$6.55.

Shares of passenger vehicle dealers and after-sales services providers were also higher. (03669) soared 10.3% to HK$6.42. (00881) climbed 7.3% to HK$19.24. (01728) gained 5.3% to HK$3.21. New Energy Auto (03836) swelled 5.7% to HK$2.6.

