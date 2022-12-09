RBI restores bond market timing from 9-5

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday (8 December) said that it has decided to restore pre-pandemic trading hours for some segments of money markets and rupee interest rate derivatives.

The new timings from 9:00 am to 5 pm will come into effect from 12 December 2022.

The trading hours for various markets regulated by RBI were amended with effect from 7 April 2020 in view of the operational dislocations and elevated levels of health risks posed by COVID-19.

"It has now been decided to restore market hours in respect of call/notice/term money, commercial paper, certificates of deposit and repo in corporate bond segments of the money market as well as for rupee interest rate derivatives," RBI said in a statement.

Under the new timings, call/notice/term money market will close at 5 pm, the market for Commercial paper and Certificates of Deposit will close at 5 pm, Repo in Corporate Bonds will end at 5 pm and Rupee Interest Rate Derivatives will end at 5 pm.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)