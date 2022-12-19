Auto shares edge higher

Auto stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Auto index rising 81.8 points or 0.28% at 29359.87 at 09:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Bajaj Auto Ltd (up 1.24%), Uno Minda Ltd (up 1.09%),Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 0.93%),TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 0.79%),Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (up 0.59%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Hero MotoCorp Ltd (up 0.35%), Cummins India Ltd (up 0.32%), Eicher Motors Ltd (up 0.26%), and Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd (up 0.25%).

On the other hand, Ashok Leyland Ltd (down 1.49%), Balkrishna Industries Ltd (down 0.92%), and Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (down 0.78%) moved lower.

At 09:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 115.31 or 0.19% at 61453.12.

The Nifty 50 index was up 29.65 points or 0.16% at 18298.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 4.95 points or 0.02% at 29511.8.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 31.46 points or 0.34% at 9097.16.

On BSE,1744 shares were trading in green, 1204 were trading in red and 162 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)