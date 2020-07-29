JUST IN
Auto shares fall

Capital Market 

Auto stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Auto index falling 101.19 points or 0.6% at 16695.6 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 1.95%), Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (up 1.54%), Hero MotoCorp Ltd (up 1.13%), Bajaj Auto Ltd (up 0.32%), Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (up 0.11%), and MRF Ltd (up 0.02%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Eicher Motors Ltd (up 2.03%), Balkrishna Industries Ltd (up 1.07%), and TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 0.71%) moved up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 214.22 or 0.56% at 38278.73.

The Nifty 50 index was down 43.8 points or 0.39% at 11256.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 116.09 points or 0.9% at 13033.51.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 41 points or 0.91% at 4522.39.

On BSE,1437 shares were trading in green, 1105 were trading in red and 153 were unchanged.

First Published: Wed, July 29 2020. 14:00 IST

