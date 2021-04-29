IndusInd Bank Ltd soars 0.44%, up for fifth straight session

IndusInd Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 931, up 0.44% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 98.87% in last one year as compared to a 51.19% spurt in NIFTY and a 56.53% spurt in the Nifty Bank.

IndusInd Bank Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 931, up 0.44% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.29% on the day, quoting at 14907.65. The Sensex is at 49933.41, up 0.4%. IndusInd Bank Ltd has slipped around 3.13% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IndusInd Bank Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.49% in last one month and is currently quoting at 33722.8, down 0.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 81.89 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 71 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 929.65, up 0.36% on the day. IndusInd Bank Ltd is up 98.87% in last one year as compared to a 51.19% spurt in NIFTY and a 56.53% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 31.69 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)