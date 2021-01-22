Industrials stocks edge higher

Industrials stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Industrials index increasing 26.44 points or 0.7% at 3788.51 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Industrials index, Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd (up 6.2%), Tata Motors-DVR (up 5.72%),Tata Motors Ltd (up 5.32%),Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd (up 4.99%),Somany Home Innovation Ltd (up 4.8%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were HSIL Ltd (up 4.75%), Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd (up 4.36%), Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 4.31%), Bharat Forge Ltd (up 3.27%), and Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd (up 3.11%).

On the other hand, SRF Ltd (down 5.12%), Yaarii Digital Integrated Services Ltd (down 4.98%), and Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd (down 4.41%) turned lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 7.24 or 0.01% at 49617.52.

The Nifty 50 index was down 0.15 points or 0% at 14590.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 64.59 points or 0.35% at 18679.69.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 24.89 points or 0.4% at 6312.29.

On BSE,1188 shares were trading in green, 950 were trading in red and 85 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)