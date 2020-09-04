JUST IN
Auto shares gain

Capital Market 

Auto stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Auto index rising 14.73 points or 0.08% at 18176.24 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (up 1.65%), Hero MotoCorp Ltd (up 0.51%), TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 0.4%), and Balkrishna Industries Ltd (up 0.28%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Ashok Leyland Ltd (down 1.8%), Tata Motors Ltd (down 1.25%), and Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (down 0.99%) moved lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 446.68 or 1.15% at 38544.26.

The Nifty 50 index was down 132.85 points or 1.15% at 11394.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 115.32 points or 0.78% at 14646.01.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 37.66 points or 0.75% at 4979.92.

On BSE,502 shares were trading in green, 1401 were trading in red and 76 were unchanged.

