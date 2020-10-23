Auto shares gain

Auto stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Auto index rising 149.2 points or 0.84% at 17923.57 at 09:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Tata Motors Ltd (up 1.8%), Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (up 1.74%),Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (up 1.69%),MRF Ltd (up 0.83%),TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 0.73%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Hero MotoCorp Ltd (up 0.69%), Bajaj Auto Ltd (up 0.63%), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 0.26%), Eicher Motors Ltd (up 0.22%), and Amara Raja Batteries Ltd (up 0.21%).

On the other hand, Cummins India Ltd (down 0.62%), Exide Industries Ltd (down 0.53%), and Balkrishna Industries Ltd (down 0.14%) moved lower.

At 09:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 133.88 or 0.33% at 40692.37.

The Nifty 50 index was up 35.5 points or 0.3% at 11931.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 91.41 points or 0.61% at 15119.49.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 25.64 points or 0.51% at 5018.06.

On BSE,1268 shares were trading in green, 484 were trading in red and 81 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)