Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd Surges 10.74%, S&P BSE Telecom index Gains 1.64%

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd has added 18.71% over last one month compared to 3.58% gain in S&P BSE Telecom index and 8.11% rise in the SENSEX

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd gained 10.74% today to trade at Rs 9.9. The S&P BSE Telecom index is up 1.64% to quote at 1085.97. The index is up 3.58 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Reliance Communications Ltd increased 4.86% and Bharti Infratel Ltd added 4.34% on the day. The S&P BSE Telecom index went up 15.18 % over last one year compared to the 4.37% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 2.79 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.3 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 13.32 on 20 Jan 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 5.3 on 22 Oct 2019.

