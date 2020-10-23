Telecom stocks edge higher

Telecom stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Telecom index increasing 14.04 points or 1.31% at 1082.5 at 09:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 19.91%), Reliance Communications Ltd (up 4.86%),Vodafone Idea Ltd (up 2.93%),Bharti Infratel Ltd (up 2.52%),GTPL Hathway Ltd (up 1.27%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 1.23%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 1.08%), ITI Ltd (up 0.74%), OnMobile Global Ltd (up 0.36%), and Tata Communications Ltd (up 0.26%).

On the other hand, Sterlite Technologies Ltd (down 2.14%), and Tejas Networks Ltd (down 0.9%) turned lower.

At 09:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 133.88 or 0.33% at 40692.37.

The Nifty 50 index was up 35.5 points or 0.3% at 11931.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 91.41 points or 0.61% at 15119.49.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 25.64 points or 0.51% at 5018.06.

On BSE,1268 shares were trading in green, 484 were trading in red and 81 were unchanged.

