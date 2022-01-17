Auto shares jump

Auto stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Auto index rising 535.17 points or 2.04% at 26829.93 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Hero MotoCorp Ltd (up 5.16%), Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (up 3.23%),Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 2.54%),Tata Motors Ltd (up 2.36%),Bosch Ltd (up 2%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Eicher Motors Ltd (up 1.44%), Bajaj Auto Ltd (up 1.43%), MRF Ltd (up 1.06%), TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 0.95%), and Tube Investments of India Ltd (up 0.88%).

On the other hand, Escorts Ltd (down 0.24%), and Balkrishna Industries Ltd (down 0.18%) moved lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 56.68 or 0.09% at 61166.35.

The Nifty 50 index was down 2.25 points or 0.01% at 18253.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 111.19 points or 0.36% at 31062.47.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 26.15 points or 0.28% at 9222.03.

On BSE,2022 shares were trading in green, 1147 were trading in red and 117 were unchanged.

