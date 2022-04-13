Auto stocks edge lower

Auto stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Auto index decreasing 201.02 points or 0.82% at 24371.74 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (down 1.84%), Tube Investments of India Ltd (down 1.47%),Tata Motors Ltd (down 1.4%),Bosch Ltd (down 1.26%),Bajaj Auto Ltd (down 0.99%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Hero MotoCorp Ltd (down 0.97%), Sundram Fasteners Ltd (down 0.68%), Ashok Leyland Ltd (down 0.58%), Cummins India Ltd (down 0.54%), and Eicher Motors Ltd (down 0.52%).

On the other hand, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 0.63%), Balkrishna Industries Ltd (up 0.28%), and TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 0.1%) turned up.

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 221.93 or 0.38% at 58354.44.

The Nifty 50 index was down 50.7 points or 0.29% at 17479.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 100.89 points or 0.34% at 29542.56.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 8.91 points or 0.1% at 8781.

On BSE,1980 shares were trading in green, 1358 were trading in red and 129 were unchanged.

