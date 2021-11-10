Auto shares gain

Auto stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Auto index rising 53.76 points or 0.2% at 26395.92 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Tube Investments of India Ltd (up 3.36%), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 1.51%),Cummins India Ltd (up 1.46%),Eicher Motors Ltd (up 1.05%),Escorts Ltd (up 0.51%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Balkrishna Industries Ltd (up 0.49%), TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 0.45%), and Hero MotoCorp Ltd (up 0.33%).

On the other hand, Bosch Ltd (down 2.33%), Bajaj Auto Ltd (down 0.45%), and Ashok Leyland Ltd (down 0.43%) moved lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 336.38 or 0.56% at 60097.07.

The Nifty 50 index was down 103.9 points or 0.58% at 17940.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 88.25 points or 0.3% at 29409.01.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 16.59 points or 0.18% at 9185.96.

On BSE,1584 shares were trading in green, 1132 were trading in red and 135 were unchanged.

