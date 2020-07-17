Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd stays in demand

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 581.25, up 1.81% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 2.7% in last one year as compared to a 6.76% slide in NIFTY and a 4.65% slide in the Nifty Auto index.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 581.25, up 1.81% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.68% on the day, quoting at 10812.8. The Sensex is at 36671.01, up 0.55%. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has gained around 14.74% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 8.52% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7015.9, up 1.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 58.44 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 74.39 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 580.15, up 1.69% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 31.23 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

