Auto stocks edge higher

Auto stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Auto index increasing 290.53 points or 1.22% at 24029.51 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Hero MotoCorp Ltd (up 2.9%), Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (up 1.77%),TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 1.63%),Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 1.62%),Tata Motors Ltd (up 1.58%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 1.46%), Eicher Motors Ltd (up 1.19%), Tube Investments of India Ltd (up 1.13%), Bosch Ltd (up 0.91%), and MRF Ltd (up 0.78%).

On the other hand, Sundram Fasteners Ltd (down 1.59%), Cummins India Ltd (down 1.3%), and Escorts Ltd (down 0.8%) turned lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 441.18 or 0.76% at 58384.83.

The Nifty 50 index was up 118.35 points or 0.68% at 17443.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 326.44 points or 1.17% at 28153.79.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 49.11 points or 0.58% at 8473.32.

On BSE,2180 shares were trading in green, 695 were trading in red and 81 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)