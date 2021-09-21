Auto stocks edge lower

Auto stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Auto index decreasing 131.34 points or 0.57% at 22807.48 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, TVS Motor Company Ltd (down 3.15%), Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (down 2.64%),Hero MotoCorp Ltd (down 1.57%),Bajaj Auto Ltd (down 1.5%),Tube Investments of India Ltd (down 1.43%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were MRF Ltd (down 0.76%), and Cummins India Ltd (down 0.23%).

On the other hand, Escorts Ltd (up 2.51%), Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 0.96%), and Eicher Motors Ltd (up 0.77%) turned up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 306.97 or 0.52% at 58797.9.

The Nifty 50 index was up 101.3 points or 0.58% at 17498.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 57 points or 0.21% at 27433.27.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 18.8 points or 0.22% at 8508.43.

On BSE,1323 shares were trading in green, 1808 were trading in red and 165 were unchanged.

