Exide Industries Ltd Spikes 6.05%, S&P BSE Auto index Rises 1.1%

Exide Industries Ltd has added 6.85% over last one month compared to 4.81% gain in S&P BSE Auto index and 3.1% rise in the SENSEX

Exide Industries Ltd rose 6.05% today to trade at Rs 163.85. The S&P BSE Auto index is up 1.1% to quote at 16578.87. The index is up 4.81 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Amara Raja Batteries Ltd increased 2.28% and Hero MotoCorp Ltd added 2.13% on the day. The S&P BSE Auto index went up 7.39 % over last one year compared to the 1.19% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Exide Industries Ltd has added 6.85% over last one month compared to 4.81% gain in S&P BSE Auto index and 3.1% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.41 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.68 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 208.8 on 24 Sep 2019. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 121.9 on 13 Mar 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)