Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd Slips 2.98%

Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd fell 2.98% today to trade at Rs 659.6. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is down 0.54% to quote at 18034.75. The index is up 16.5 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Birlasoft Ltd decreased 2.31% and Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd lost 2% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went up 15.32 % over last one year compared to the 0.89% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd has added 0.39% over last one month compared to 16.5% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 2.79% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1058 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3158 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1008 on 11 Feb 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 412.2 on 24 Mar 2020.

